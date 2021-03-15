Skip to content
Local 22/44 News
Colchester
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Vermont
New Hampshire
New York
National News
What Matters This Week
Mystery in the Mountains
Red Cross Month
VENN: Video Game News
Video
Submit a Story Idea
Weather
Latest Forecast
Weather Map
How Weather Works
Closings and Delays
Ski Report
SkyTracker Blog
SkyTracker Cam
SkyTracker Weather Team School Visits
Flight Delays
Sports
Basketball Challenge Bracket Game
Local Sports
Catamount Country Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Athlete of the Week
Throwback Darin’ Erin
College Basketball – Chase for the Championship
NFL Draft
Auto Racing
VENN: Video Game News
Living Local
Red Cross Month
Recognizing Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Performance Foodservice Minute
On the Road with Darin’ Erin
At the Box Office
This Place in History
Forever Home
Food Bytes
Feed a Family – Local Food Shelf
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Horoscope
Lottery
Shark Tank – Apply Online
Experts
Local Modular Home Expert
Local Indoor Gardening Expert
Contests
Basketball Challenge Bracket Game
Recognizing Remarkable Women
Coffee Knowledge Contest
Previous Contests
Previous Contest Winners
About Us
Attention: Over-the-air viewers
Contact Information
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Closed Captioning
Station Tours
Local 22 & Local 44 Internships
Local 22 & Local 44 Mobile App
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Social Media Community Guidelines
Good Deals
Buy Local
Morning Brew Card
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Crime
Northfield teen wanted for attempted murder following Saturday incident
Two arrests related to Berlin motel fire that critically injured a woman
Vermont lawmakers weigh changes to courtroom competency, insanity as a defense
Video
Man accused of QAnon vandalism at ‘America’s Stonehenge’ in New Hampshire has been arrested
University Mall shooting suspect arrested in Florida
More Crime Headlines
Burlington police arrest two men after a series of car break-ins
Vermonter who appeared on Howard Stern as ‘Bigfoot’ charged with arson after admission to show producer
Video
Police investigating suspicious death in St. Johnsbury
Malone woman charged after forcing disabled person into toy box
Schuyler Falls man arrested after assaulting victim with axe
South Burlington police search for 18-year-old man who fired handgun inside University Mall
Video
Burlington police release body cam footage after taser incident with 19-year-old
Video
Vermont man charged in 8 arsons arrested by federal agents
Police: Stowe man admits setting eight fires that caused more than $1.5 million in damages
Video
Former trooper charged with sexually assaulting minor