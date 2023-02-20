MONTPELIER, Vt. – Montpelier Police have arrested a suspect after a stabbing at the Montpelier Transit Center on Taylor Street. Police tell us the incident happened at 8:25 PM Monday, and the arrest was made at 10:28 PM.

The suspect is identified as Ayden Jestice, 18, of Marshfield, VT. Barre City Police and Vermont State Police helped in the arrest.

Montpelier Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times and taken by ambulance to the Central Vermont Medical Center. The department did not say the victim’s name or what condition they are in.

Chief Eric Nordenson says an update should be released tomorrow.