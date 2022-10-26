A 19-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Burlington’s Old North End in July.

Police say Abdiaziz Abdhikadir shot 21-year-old Hussein Mubarak in the head on Luck Street, near Roosevelt Park, on July 7, 2022. Abdhikadir also faces charges on eight counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting into Mubarak’s apartment in February. There were six children and two adults inside at the time.

Mubarak’s killing was the 16th of more than two dozen gunfire incidents in Burlington this year, and the first of four homicides. Acting Chief Jon Murad said Abdhikadir’s arrest means all four homicides have resulted in charges.

He praised detectives for their work.

“They kept at it, combing through reams of evidence,” he said. “They pursued it from human angles, too, with witness and associate interviews, and regular contact with the victim’s family, all in a dogged pursuit of justice.”

Abdhikadir’s arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. via video at Chittenden Superior Court.