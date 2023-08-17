Burlington, VT – A Winooski man was arrested Wednesday for an alleged assault on Church Street.

Burlington Police responded to a report of a fight just before 10 p.m. and found one person injured. Officers arrested 34-year-old Dennis Clark, who allegedly kicked the victim in the head several times.

Clark was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Northwest State Correctional Facility, where he was issued a $200 bail.

If you know anything about the incident, call the Burlington Police Department.