PLATTSBURGH, NY – Plattsburgh City Police announced they have made an arrest on Saturday in connection to a string of burglaries that took place over the last month.

Ricky Rhodes of Plattsburgh was alleged to have stolen personal property, as well as a number of firearms. After a search of his residence, the firearms and property are all now accounted for.

The arrest was made as Rhodes was actively burglarizing another home. It follows an extensive investigation that saw collaboration with neighbors.

Rhodes is charged with three counts of burglary in the second degree. However, the investigation is ongoing, and may result in additional charges.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries or similar incidents is asked to contact Plattsburgh City Police.