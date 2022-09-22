Burlington, VT — A University of Vermont student escaped injury when he was assaulted by an armed assailant in a robbery attempt near downtown Burlington.

Burlington police say the student was downtown, near St. Paul and Maple streets, late Friday night when an armed man attempted to rob him.

In response, UVM Police released safety tips for students who are victims of an armed robbery attempt:

They say to be aware of your surroundings, walk in a well-lit area and in a group when possible. If you are being robbed, make loud noises to draw attention to yourself and give up demanded property to lessen the chance of being injured.

UVM Police suggested students download the LiveSafe App, which allows crime victims to get help quicker.

Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says a detective has been assigned to the attempted armed robbery case and the incident is still under investigation.

Police ask for anyone with information to call the BPD at 802-658-2704.