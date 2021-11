A 29-year-old Burlington man faces an attempted murder charge for allegedly firing shots at a man in the parking lot of University Mall earlier this month.

Hieheem “Kieemi” Kirkland was arrested Thursday without incident. On November 1, police say, Kirkland fired at the alleged victim over a relationship with a woman. He was arraigned on charges of attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

The FBI and Vermont State Police assisted in the investigation.