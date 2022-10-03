Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad has scheduled a 1 p.m. press conference to address two homicides that occurred hours apart in Burlington and South Burlington.

Mayor Miro Weinberger begins the press conference by thanking the police department’s detectives for making an arrest in Sunday’s shooting on Pine Street. A 40-year-old man was shot to death shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday inside an apartment. It was the city’s fourth homicide this year and the 25th gunfire incident.

Acting Chief Jon Murad said the Pine Street shooting took place about 8:15 p.m. at the Lake Champlain Apartments, which is owned by the Burlington Housing Authority. Police found Sheikhnoor Osman unresponsive and he was declared dead.

Osman was a victim of a shooting earlier this year in City Hall Park. In the May 23 incident, Osman was struck in head. Murad said police do not believe his homicide Sunday was related to the May incident. Osman was arrested late last year for allegedly attacking someone with a machete.

Murad said investigators from the Chittenden County Gun Crime Task Force began collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. He said initial reports suggested the suspect in the shooting may have been involved in a gunfire incident at City Hall Park on September 28.

In that case, which came less than a month after a fatal shooting in City Hall Park, witnesses told officers that a man parked a white truck on College Street before confronting another man. The first man then fired three shots, according to witnesses. Both men then fled the scene.

Police say they found ballistics evidence at the scene, but do not believe anyone was hit.

In Sunday’s other homicide, in South Burlington, a man was found dead of gunshot wounds at the Swiss Host Motel and Village. Police have identified him as Brian K. Billings, 37. Witnesses identified the suspected shooter as 52-year-old Denroy Dasent, who was driving a gold SUV.

Just after 12:30 a.m., the car was spotted driving past the Pine Street shooting scene. Officers canvassing the area saw the vehicle near the Simon’s on South Winooski and followed at a distance. A few minutes later, Dasent suspect stopped the car, got out with his hands up but refused to get on the ground.

Police say he then re-entered his car and drove off. Another officer initiated a pursuit that lasted more than one minute, Murad said, and ended near the Dock Restaurant, where the suspect allegedly tried to flee. The suspect was tased at least twice before he was shot twice with a beanbag round and could be arrested.

Dasent was arraigned earlier today and will be held until his next court appearance.

