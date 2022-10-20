Burlington, VT — A 40-year-old Brandon man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for illegal possession of firearms.

Eric Grenier was arrested in August 2021 after police searched his home and found two rifles, two pistols and assorted ammunition in a locked room. Police said Grenier had allegedly displayed a handgun during an altercation with a neighbor in July of that year.

Grenier has three felony convictions in Vermont for burglary and cultivating marijuana and is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms.

Grenier will be subject to a three-year term of supervised release after serving time.