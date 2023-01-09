ST. JOHNSBURY – On December 19, St. Johnsbury Police responded to the Star Theatre for a report of a man allegedly exchanging a counterfeit $100 for five $20 bills.

The man was identified as Carlos Perez III, 31, of St. Johnsbury. Perez III gave a sworn statement to the police that he did not know the bill was counterfeit and said the bill was being exchanged for someone else.

Further investigation led to the finding that Perez III was aware the bill was counterfeit and lied about another person being involved.

Perez III defrauded the Star Theatre and left with $100, but was later arrested for false pretenses, petit larceny, counterfeiting paper money, and false information to law enforcement.