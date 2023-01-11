A Colchester man is facing gun and drug charges connected to a deadly shooting of a man in Swanton last year.

The United States Attorney’s Office says Dominique Troupe, 36, is facing four charges involving selling cocaine and using guns in a robbery.

The charges are related to a February 2022 shooting death of Elijah Oliver.

The attorney’s office says Troupe and Oliver were rival drug dealers in Swanton, and Troupe planned on robbing Oliver.

Oliver was shot and killed during the alleged robbery.

Troupe was already in jail on previous charges when he was arrested. Troupe could be facing a minimum of a fifteen-year sentence if convicted.