CRAFTSBURY, VT – A man from Albany, Vermont facing arson charges after the accusations of him setting a police cruiser on fire while handcuffed in the backseat.

Police arrested Donald Billow, 42, for threatening someone with a gun. Troopers put him in the car while they finished investigating.

Smoke was noticeably coming from the backseat. Troopers pulled Billow out of the vehicle, and later checked the camera. He allegedly started the fire himself with a lighter. Billow is being treated for smoke inhalation.