Lowell, VT – A Lowell man has turned himself in to the police for his involvement in a fatal crash last month. Police say 20-year-old Seth Pierce was attempting to pass 52-year-old Shayne Bessette on Hazen Notch Road on the afternoon of May 18th. When Pierce attempted to pass Bessette’s truck, their vehicles collided in the center of the roadway. Causing Bessette’s truck to roll over on the shoulder. Ejecting and killing Bessette.

Police say Pierce then drove off and did not contact emergency services. Pierce was charged with Negligent Operation, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1128, and Leaving the Scene of a Crash. Pierce was released with a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond and issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division.