A 20-year-old Montpelier man is due in court later Monday after he allegedly stabbed a Pennsylvania man in the back during an altercation near the city’s Transit Center..

Police say Jackson Surrell-Lever called 911 Saturday to report that he encountered man who was allegedly “plotting” a murder. Dispatchers were attempting to gather more information when the call ended abruptly.

Officers later made contact with Surrell-Leveron on Taylor Street. Police say

he admitted to verbally accosting a man named ‘Jonathan,’ which led to a fight in the Taylor Street parking lot across the street from the Transit Center. He also admitted to pulling a knife and swinging it at ‘Jonathan’ before the two men went their separate ways.

Surrell-Lever told officers there was a teenager with ‘Jonathan,’ who he claimed was “discussing murder.” Officers reviewed surveillance footage of the alleged incident.

Just after midnight, officers were dispatched to the Montpelier Fire Department for as report by someone who claimed he had been stabbed. Officers recognized the injured man from the surveillance footage and were asble to identiy him as Jonathan Roussin, age35, of Pennsylvania.

Police say Roussin had an injury on his back consistent with having been stabbed. He was transported to hospital for further treatment.

Officers obtained a search warrant Surrell-Lever’s residence, where they found a folding pocketknife they believe was sued in the alleged assault of Roussin.

Surrell-Lever was arrested and taken into custody Sunday. He was released with a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and false reports to law enforcement.

