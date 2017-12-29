Skip to content
Mugshots
Sex offender to be released in Burlington
Swanton man accused of kidnapping and assault turns himself in
Four people in Plattsburgh arrested following drug investigation
NYSP: Two arrested in connection with 2017 homicide
Vermont State Police say pair lied about assault, car being stolen
More Mugshots Headlines
Police arrest two suspects accused of damaging over 200 vehicles
NYSP: Mooers man accused of sexual contact with a 13-year-old
New York State Police: Lake Placid man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child
New York State Police: Man accused of bruising, biting, and putting burn marks on a 2-year-old
Police: Vermont man accused of sending pornographic material to a child
Police: Plattsburgh man charged with rape and burglary
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in Hague Market shooting
VSP searching for armed robbery suspect in Alburgh
Burlington man in custody after attacking 73-year-old woman with a machete
Video
Police: Suspect from high-speed chase in Windham County arrested