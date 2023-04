A New Hampshire man has been indicted by a Coos County Grand Jury in connection with the February shooting death of a Berlin man.

Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, faces one count of second-degree murder for shooting 40-year-old Christopher Veliz on February 3rd.

Ramos-Rivera is also charged with reckless conduct. He’s accused of shooting at a car with two teenagers in it.

Police believe that an argument led to the violence, and as a result, Ramos-Rivera will be held without bail until his arraignment.