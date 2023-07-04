Fairfax, VT – Police in Saint Albans are investigating after someone robbed the Dollar General in Fairfax on Tuesday.

Police said a man entered the store at about 5:45 p.m., showed a gun and demanded that the clerk empty the register. He fled the scene in a white utility truck with a ladder rack. Police said there was a woman in the truck.

Police described the man as White, between about 5″8′ and 6″ tall and 140 lbs. He wore a blue hat, black “RealTree” shirt, black shorts and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information should call Saint Albans Police.