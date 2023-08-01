Burlington, VT – The Burlington Police Department responded to a suspect threatening an individual with a weapon who was reporting an active bike theft around 8:50 p.m. on the 200 block of North Street Monday night.

Investigators say the male suspect was attempting to steal a bike and was confronted by the caller, leading to the suspect throwing items and pulling a knife out.

Police say the suspect was white, approximately six feet tall, and wearing a black baseball hat, blue shirt, and black shorts.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the Burlington Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing and updates will occur as information becomes available.