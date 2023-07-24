Burlington, VT – Claude Mumbere, 29, of Colchester, who was recently arrested and charged with the murder of Kelley Cusson, has been identified as the suspect in a crime that occurred in October 2021, according to the Burlington Police Department.

The 2021 case involved an assault on a female victim with a cleated aluminum snowshoe, which left her with serious facial injuries.

The recent development in the case came to light on Friday, when the Burlington Police Department was contacted by an officer from the Winooksi Police Department who recognized Mumbere as the suspect from the previous aggravated assault in Burlington.

Subsequent investigations and analysis of evidence collected at the crime scene provided a crucial fingerprint match that identified Mumbere as the suspect.

Investigators confirmed the match, solidifying Mumbere’s connection to the crime.

During the initial investigation, officers interviewed witnesses and collected video surveillance footage from the area. The authorities sought public assistance to identify the black male suspect described as 25-35 years old, 5’10-5’11” tall, with a medium build and a well-kept large beard.

As a result, Mumbere was cited to appear in court on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. to face charges related to the 2021 assault.

Police say the crime involved a 911 call reporting a female victim assaulted by a black male wielding a skateboard.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim suffered multiple hits to her face and head with a cleated aluminum snowshoe. The severity of her injuries required immediate medical treatment at the University of Vermont Medical Center.