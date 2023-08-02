Malone, NY – A New York man has been arrested on Tuesday after New York State Police said Kyle T. Riley, 26, of Bombay held someone against their will.

Police say Riley was driving on State Route 37 when a verbal argument broke out and a knife was pulled on the victim.

According to police, the victim escaped at a stop sign and ran into a nearby wooded area, only to be dragged back by their hair to the vehicle from the wooded area by Riley.

Riley stopped at a nearby residence, and the victim escaped the vehicle again and went to the nearby residents and requested they call law enforcement.

Police say Riley fled on foot and was located by the Malone Police Department and was displaying a knife when the officers encountered him.

Riley has been arraigned in the town of Bombay Court and was sent to the Franklin County Jail with no jail.