Colchester, VT – A Highgate man is accused of driving the wrong way on I-89. Police say he was drunk at the time. 49-year-old Daniel Jones was arrested just before 11:30 Thursday night.

Police say Jones was driving north in the southbound lane near Exit 16 in Colchester without his headlights on. Jones is facing charges of driving under the influence and negligent operation. Jones will be in court at the end of the month.