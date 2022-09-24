Vermont State Police have released a surveillance photo of a man who may be connected to the theft of a truck, trailer and all-terrain vehicle in Richford earlier this month.

A silver Toyota Tundra pickup truck was stolen at Wetherby’s Quick Stop on Main Street just after 12:30 p.m Sept. 14. The owner of the truck, with license plate 391A783, was inside the store at the time. The truck was towing a trailer with a black Polaris Rzr side-by-side ATV. The side-by-side has the Vermont ATV plate 531AWP.

The truck, the trailer and the ATV have not been found. If you know the man in the picture, call the VSP St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993.