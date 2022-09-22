Newport, VT — Newport Police have arrested one man and are looking for two others in connection to a break-in at the U.S. Department of Agriculture office.

Police say that they were notified of a burglary at the office on Friday morning. They found a window had been broken and around $2,600 worth of various items were stolen, including a bank card and a checkbook.

Later that day, someone attempted to cash a check from the stolen checkbook at a bank on Gardner Street. In addition, the stolen bank card had been used twice, at an ATM on Main Street and at a mini market in North Troy.

Surveillance footage allowed police to identify the suspects. Kasey Ainsworth, 29, of Newport was arrested Thursday. He was ordered is held on $2,500 bail and will be arraigned in Orleans District Court on Friday.

Police are continuing to search for Bryce Camber, 27, and Alex Becker, 34, who they believe are connected to the incident.

Anyone with information about their locations is asked to contact Newport Police at 802-334-6733.