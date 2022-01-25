Police in South Burlington say they have investigated five burglaries of residential properties since the beginning of the year.

Police say the most recent burglary occurred Monday around noon and was captured on the home’s video surveillance system. Video evidence suggests that a lone man, who appears to be holding a pistol, forced his way into the home through a back door. Police said the burglar stole electronics before leaving the residence.

South Burlington Police are asking anyone with information about the burglaries to call (802) 846-4111 or email Det. Superneau at ssuperneau@southburlingtonpolice.org.