St. Johnsbury, VT – The St. Johnsbury Police Department responded to a report of an assault Saturday afternoon at a home on Summer Street.

Responding officers determined that Fred Azantrow, 43, hit the alleged victim and then threatened them with a gun.

Police searched the home where they found two more guns and over $12,000 in cash.

Police also say they found small bags containing almost 5 grams of fentanyl and nearly 90 grams of cocaine, as well as just over 140 grams of an unknown substance suspected to also be cocaine.

Azantrow is being held on $50,000 bail and will be arraigned Monday at 12:30 p.m. in Caledonia Superior Court.