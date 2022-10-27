A 19-year-old man charged with first-degree murder for the alleged fatal shooting of Hussein Mubarak in Burlington’s Old North End has pleaded not guilty.

Members of Mubarak’s family were in court for Thursday’s arraignment of Abidiaziz Abdhikadir, who is accused of shooting the 21-year-old Mubarak in the head on July 7. If convicted, Abdhikadir could face life in prison.

Abdhikadir also faces charges on eight counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting into Mubarak’s apartment in February. There were six children and two adults inside at the time.

“I don’t want to speak for how that family feels about this horrendous act,” says Police Chief Jon Murad. “I can’t imagine losing a child and for them being in a position to feel that since February, knowing that family member was embroiled on this kind of activity.”

Mubarak’s killing was the 16th of more than two dozen gunfire incidents in Burlington this year, and the first of four homicides. Murad said Abdhikadir’s arrest means all four homicides have resulted in charges.