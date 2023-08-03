VSP- A Bennington man is dead after a dirt bike crash in Shaftsbury. (File photo)

Waterbury, VT — Vermont authorities are currently investigating a string of incidents that occurred in the Loomis Hill Road neighborhood in Waterbury over the past few weeks, involving a man identified as John Neville.

A report was received on Wednesday morning about Neville’s violation of a relief from abuse order, according to Vermont State Police.

Police say Neville refused to cooperate with the troopers and did not come out of his residence and in response, law enforcement maintained a presence near his home while they obtained a search warrant.

Police apprehended Neville once the court granted the warrant, taking him into custody and transferring him to the Berlin barracks.

During this process, Neville reportedly exhibited uncooperative behavior, leading to damage to state police property while they attempted to obtain a mug shot.

Police say Neville was ordered to be held in custody due to a lack of $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

Over the past weeks, the Vermont State Police have responded to multiple incidents on Loomis Hill Road, resulting in Neville’s detention on various charges.

Anyone with information related to the incidents should contact the Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191.