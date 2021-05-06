Vermont man charged with attempted murder in alleged hate crime

A Richford man is facing a charge of attempted murder in what police say was a hate crime.

Anthony Mason, 27, is expected to be arraigned Thursday. The alleged victim, Michael Wilson, who is Black, told police that he was on his porch when Mason drove across his lawn at him and crashed into the porch, while shouting racial epithets and threatening to kill him.

Wilson said he knows Mason, who is also accused of driving over a dirt bike, damaging the bike and the yard.

Mason, who is white, was arrested Wednesday at his home on River Street. He was jailed at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans for lack of $10,000 bail.

Mason is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Thursday in Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.