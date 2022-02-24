A St. Johnsbury man will spend 20 years to life in prison for the 2018 killing of a volunteer at a St. Johnsbury substance abuse recovery center.

Allen Draper entered the plea Wednesday during an appearance in Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury. The now 34-year-old Draper was initially charged with killing 52-year-old Tim Persons by striking him in the head with a radiator pipe and setting his house on fire on May 15, 2018 after Persons refused to give Draper money so he could buy drugs.

In court Wednesday, Draper attorney Robert Sussman told the court Draper expressed deep remorse for his actions and he fully accepts responsibility.