Investigation into fatal shooting of East Hardwick man continues

An East Hardwick man, who police say was arguing with another man earlier in the day, was killed in an apparent shooting Wednesday in Greensboro.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Robert Chaplin, 27, are unclear, said Vermont State Police, who are overseeing the investigation of the shooting with the Orleans County Sheriffs Department.

Police responded to a 911 call shortly before 8:15 p.m. Wednesday for what witnesses described as a citizen dispute on Eligo Lake Road in Greensboro. Chaplin and Daryl Johnson, 48, had been arguing earlier in the day in Hartwick. Police say a firearm was involved and Chaplin was killed.

Police say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881 or submit a tip online at: http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.