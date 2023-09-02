At The Champlain Valley Fair, culture is taking center stage.

From traditional garments and cultural dishes to intricate henna design, vendors are showcasing the rich heritage of South and Southeast Asia.

…And at the heart of heritage is food.

The Fair’s “3Js Food Concessions” is serving up a fusion of flavors from the Philippines.

“It’s like a mini restaurant, we bring it in front of a lot of people,” says Erlinda Noble.

Erlinda Noble manages 3Js Food Concession with her three sons, specializing in Adobo, teriyaki, and fried rice Filipino dishes.

Noble emphasizes, the Fair is an opportunity to share cultural cuisine right in people’s backyards.

However, cultural delectables aren’t the only things grabbing fairgoers’ attention.

Becky Watters just received a henna design from Green Mountain Henna Designs.

She says she’s always appreciated the Fair’s diverse selection of vendors and emphasizes, being open to trying new things has a ripple effect.

Watters says, “I think it is my job to help provide that experience for other people. So, if somebody else sees my tattoo and they want to do that, I can say “Hey I got it done over there from this person.”

This is Parvin Pothiawala’s sixth year at the Fair, but she’s been mastering henna since the age of nine.

Pothiawala says it’s beautiful to witness a nine-thousand-year-old art form gain attention at the Fair and in mainstream western culture.

“I think the world is getting globalized, smaller and smaller. We need to learn from each other, each other’s culture,” says Pothiawala.