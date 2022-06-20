A Vermont business that began as a pandemic dream provides a sweet new reason to spend a weekend in the Upper Valley.

Farmer and The Bell started as a pop-up shop last winter in Woodstock, It’s owned by April Lawrence and her partner Ben Pauly.

Owner April Lawrence says, “We were literally slinging donuts out of the back door of the kitchen and we have five dates we were there and wanted to try it out and see if people liked what we were making and they did.”

Lawrence described how one long time Quechee business, the restaurant at Simon Pearce, helped.

“The amazing folks at Simon Pearce said, ‘Hey, we have this kitchen that just happens to be beautifully renovated and nobodies in it, would you like to be there,’ without even looking we said yes. So we’re happily here.”

While the donut shop tries out new flavors weekly there are a few favorite standbys. On Sunday, Lawrence and her team were whipping up maple, blueberry crumb cake, lemon and coconut, strawberry rhubarb, brown butter Whistle Pig and sugar and spice.

Whistle Pig whiskey, another Vermont business, is just upstairs from Farmer and The Bell. From the whiskey to the drip coffee, Farmer and The Bell is an example of a Vermont business boosting other Vermont businesses.

“We get our coffee from Little Seed, roasted out of Middlebury Vermont,” she said, adding that Little Seed also has roots as a pandemic project in Brooklyn, New York.

Quechee native Amanda Rafuse said all she had to do to find Farmer and the Bell was follow her nose from her house up the street. She described the crowd on opening weekend.

“We walked here and there was a line around the building – this was the first weekend – they’re doing great.”



