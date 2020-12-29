Customs agents find 1,400 pounds of marijuana at Vermont border crossing

HIGHGATE SPRINGS, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents at a U.S.-Canadian border crossing in Vermont seized more than 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms) of marijuana hidden inside kitchen cabinets.

The marijuana was discovered Monday after border officers selected the truck carrying the cabinets for closer examination when it tried to enter the United States from Canada in Highgate Springs. The marijuana had an estimated street value of more than $3 million.

It was the largest marijuana seizure in New England in recent years. Last June U.S. border agents in Buffalo, New York, seized about 9,500 pounds (4,300 kilograms) of marijuana, the largest marijuana seizure ever on the U.S.-Canadian border.