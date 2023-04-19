Burlington, VT – As part of Community Action Day in the Queen City, a park in Burlington is undergoing renovations, and the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity hosted a celebration on Wednesday, which provided an opportunity to focus on issues of fair housing and the environment ahead of Earth Day.

Community Action Day, Earth Day, and Fair Housing Month are all being celebrated at Champlain Street Park, which is one of the last remaining public green spaces in Burlington’s South End.

It’s all about bringing awareness to safe living and the importance of spending time outside.

“Everything is connected. Environmental, racial, social, and economic justice. We can’t have one thing without having the other there. If we have a lot of green spaces, we feel rooted to the environment. If we have fair housing, we feel safe. We feel healthy. We feel anchored to the community,” said CVOEO’s Executive Director, Paul Dragon.

Burlington leaders say it’s vital to address systematic gaps in the housing market.

“Fair housing is something that has been a pervasive problem in the United States, and honestly in Burlington, and it’s something we’re going to strive to work for. We’re going to bring equity into not just rental housing, but homeownership. Being in a small park like this just highlights the small things, the little things we can do every day to create equity and belonging in the community,” said Kim Carson, the Director of Burlington’s Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging.

But the focus at Champlain Street Park was also on outdoor space, ahead of Earth Day this weekend. The park is just one project that’s getting a refresh.

“We want to add some concrete seating areas up at the front with picnic tables and a walkway to make sure everything is accessible for everybody. Then to use our additional funds. To add those finishing touches that make a space feel nice,” said the Park’s Project Coordinator, Max Madalinski.

Park renovation efforts started in 2019, aiming to be completed this fall. Madalinski notes accessibility and belonging have been core values at this South End park.