Some Vermonters in rural communities are facing challenges receiving charitable food donations for several reasons.

The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity has launched the Food Access Network to try to reach those communities. The Food Access Network operates under Feeding Chittenden and strives to reach more people experiencing hunger and food insecurity. The program aims to offer more diverse food options and now has an online ordering system.

Paul Dragon, the Executive Director of the CVOEO says the goal of the program is to provide healthy, culturally responsive food. “What we’re trying to do is innovate what is a traditional charitable food system, where people will come into a food shelf, pick up free packaged food. This is saying, ‘hey, no matter where you are at, we are going to get food out to where you are, and you are going to get choice in the food you want.’”

The program also wants to provide options for people with food restrictions. “We know that food scarcity is still a real, real thing.”

Despite rising food prices, Dragon says the real challenge of the CVOEO is finding the volunteers to be able to provide their services.

Rob Meehan, the Director of Feeding Chittenden, says another challenge is diversifying their food stock. “Traditionally, charitable food has a hard time diversifying what it has. So you rely on government commodities that come from USDA, oftentimes that’s peanut butter, tuna fish, macaroni and cheese, things like that. What do people actually want? Some of it’s cultural, so we’ve really tried to improve on culturally relevant food.”

Meehan says the CVOEO received a grant to be able to offer halal meat options. “The Food Access Network also created an online market, so you can go on your computer or your phone, and order the food that you’d like to choose, and then you’d either have that delivered, or pick that up.”

Meehan noted that nearly 50 percent of people who are eligible for charitable food either can’t get it because of location or don’t accept it because of the stigma.

Dragon says the program is working to break the stigma of accepting food donations and Feeding Chittenden reports there are more than 20,000 individuals in Chittenden County who experienced food insecurity.