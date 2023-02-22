South Burlington, VT– Need help with your taxes? The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity offers a program to help lower income Vermonters file their taxes, and it’s one of five community action agencies in the state to do so.

At the University Mall in South Burlington, the CVOEO operates the largest, in-person tax assistance site in Vermont, under its Community Action Network. It also has sites in Addison, Franklin, and Grand Isle Counties, all geared to help Vermonters making under $60,000 a year electronically file their taxes.

Travis Poulin, CVOEO’s Community Action Network Director, says, “the idea of the vita program is to decrease some of the fear that many people experience when it comes time to file your taxes.” He notes, “we’re able to offer the service for free so people immediately save money not having to pay a paid tax professional.”

Poulin says the program breaks many barriers people face when filing taxes. The program is offered through April 15th, and appointments are quickly filling up.

“Right now, we’re fully booked up through at least the next week,” notes Mike McClintock, the UMall Vita Site Coordinator.

McClintock says the program is mainly supported by volunteers. He recruits students and community members and helps them get IRS certified and trained to help others.

Bruce Clemens has been a volunteer with the program for eight years. “Almost everyone that comes here is very grateful for the assistance,” he says. “Taxes for many people are understandably a little complex and confusing, it’s good that we’re able to offer this assistance,” Clemens notes.

Constance Hitt received help filing her taxes; “it takes a load off my mind that I don’t think I could do it myself, it’s wonderful to just give it to somebody and know it’s taken care of.” She says she’s grateful for the service; “all I have to worry about is getting papers together.”

Poulin notes that CVOEO uses the UMall’s space for free, which he says greatly helps the operation.

The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity offers the following information about each of the tax sites:

Addison County: 54 Creek Rd, Suite A, Middlebury, VT. Call 802-388-2285 to schedule an appointment.

Chittenden County: University Mall, South Burlington, VT. Call 211 to schedule an appointment.

Franklin/Grand Isle Counties: 5 Lemnah Dr, Suite #5, St. Albans, VT. Call 802-527-7392 x107 to schedule an appointment.