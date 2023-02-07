Ending homelessness during childhood may help solve adult homelessness moving forward, according to the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity. It’s launched a new program focused on getting families into affordable housing, and helping them stay there.

The HOME Family Housing Voucher Program authorizes rapid rehousing vouchers that provide temporary rental assistance. CVOEO Executive Director Paul Dragon says it can help bridge people into long-term housing.

Sarah Phillips with the Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity says that a person is most likely to experience homelessness in their first year of life. Dragon notes that there’s approximately 450 families, and over 600 children, that are homeless in Vermont right now.

“If children are homeless, even one short episode, they are more likely to have negative health outcomes, negative educational outcomes, and they’re more likely to be homeless as adults,” Dragon says. “When we focus on the children, we focus on all homelessness.”

The HOME Program authorized about 100 vouchers to families with children to get them into affordable housing. One mother says she’s grateful to have received a housing voucher.

“Before I had the voucher, it was hard for me with my kids, in that time I didn’t have any place to sleep and to stay,” she says. “Thank you so much for economic service for taking care of me in that time, I didn’t have anybody to help.”

Phillips adds that “almost half of our kids in shelter are under the age of six, and from what we know about early childhood development, we know that helping families access and get into permanent, safe housing is really critical.”

The program will offer assistance typically for one year, but the term can be extended to 18 months if needed by the family. Sandrine Kibuey, the director of Housing Advocacy Programs with CVOEO, adds that “families will also have the support of CVOEO tenant services in house, we have retention services.”

Other services CVOEO will provide include personal financing, tenant rights education, and mediation services, all with a focus of keeping families housed in the long term. Dragon adds that this is a temporary program, but he’s hopeful the Governor will include another $3 million in his budget adjustment, which would be able to provide housing vouchers to an additional 150 families. Dragon also hopes to have an annual investment into rental subsidies with support services to keep this program going.