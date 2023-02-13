Tax Day is just over two months away, and one organization aims to make filing taxes easier for lower income Vermonters. The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity has a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. It’s a free program geared towards Vermonters with a household income of $60,000 or less.

In Chittenden County, the CVOEO has an assistance site in South Burlington’s University Mall, and has other locations in Franklin, Grand Isle and Addison Counties. At the UMall, the CVOEO has over 40 volunteers to help people e-file their taxes.

“Our focus as a community action partnership and for the CVOEO is trying to bring tax assistance to people in rural areas and individuals with disabilities, and marginalized communities,” says Paul Dragon, the Executive Director of CVOEO. “This is a great opportunity for folks to get money back into their pocket, money that they deserve,” he says.

Last year, the program helped with nearly 4,000 returns as a whole. Dragon adds that appointments are encouraged, and the program runs until April 15th.