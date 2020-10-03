CVPH, Clinton County Health Dept. add drive-through testing in Plattsburgh

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and the Clinton County Health Department are putting a piece of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base to work to keep an eye on the coronavirus pandemic.

The property at 213 Connecticut Road in Plattsburgh was once the air base’s maintenance hangar. It played host to the Plattsburgh Firefighters Haunted House last October, but with the pandemic canceling the spooky fun this year, it’s hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing instead.

Beginning Monday, it’ll be open from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. every day, until further notice. It’s available to anyone who wishes to be tested, with or without a doctor’s referral. However, insurance plans will be billed, so anyone who goes there is asked to bring an insurance card.

No one from the hospital or the health department was available for an interview late Friday. However, they say two other CVPH test sites are winding down. The state-run location at the hospital’s health plaza is already closed, and the emergency department parking lot will stop hosting tests at 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

While we’re awaiting a coronavirus vaccine, health experts on both sides of the lake are emphasizing immunizations against the flu, pneumonia, shingles and other conditions. The health care company VaxCare reports that U.S. adult vaccine demand has plunged by more than 60% since the pandemic began because it’s overshadowed routine care.

Even before COVID-19, demand was already low. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in 2016 that fewer than half of American adults get the vaccines recommended for their age group.