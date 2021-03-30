CVPH find low levels of Legionella in water system

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital found low levels of Legionella in its water system, a bacteria that commonly causes pneumonia and other flu-like symptoms.

The hospital says it isn’t an outbreak. At this point, only the water tested positive at the main building. CVPH Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Keith Collins says low levels mean a very low risk of exposure for patients. So far, none have gotten sick.

“Our levels in our water system are exceedingly and I doubt they pose a risk to anyone,” said Dr. Collins.

He says the water-borne pathogen is only affecting the main building of the hospital. Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital is restricting the use of unfiltered water.

“We test for this routinely. Hospitals intermittently find this in their water systems…a lot of hospitals, not just ours,” said Dr. Collins.

Director of Quality and Safety Brenda Murphy says Legionnaire’s Disease is commonly acquired when you inhale.

“So, if you’re standing under a shower or standing in a hot tub where the water is aerating and you’re inhaling it,” said Murphy.

With the help of the New York State Department of Health, the hospital has implemented several safety strategies.

“We’re not having patients or staff, anyone for that matter in the building, consume the water from our taps and/or our ice machines…we’re not letting anyone to shower at this time or take any of the tub baths,” said Murphy.

Associate Vice President of Patient Care Christopher Booth says the hospital will receive new filters Wednesday.

“We’re moving as quickly as possible. We’re hoping to be in a much different situation next week.”

But when it comes to sampling and testing, booth says it could last at least four months. Dr. Collins assures the risk to patients and staff is very low.

“It’s very safe to come to our hospital. This should not stop anyone that needs to be hospitalized,” said Dr. Collins.

The hospital’s Infection Control Team is working with the Health Department on a surveillance program. Currently, CVPH has not seen any people get sick, and they will continue to monitor the situation carefully.