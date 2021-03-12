CVPH hosts 5-K run to raise funds for new bassinets

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital will host its first in person community event since the beginning of the pandemic. Those wanting to get outside this Saturday can take part in the Shamrock Shuffle, a 5-k run to benefit the Alice T. Miner Women and Children’s Center.

The run is Saturday, March 13 at 11 a.m. It’s $25 to participate, and all the proceeds will help fund new bassinets for newborn babies.

“They’re not all that smooth going, and we don’t want to be waking babies. if they’re resting comfortably,” said CVPH Physician Assistant Jessica Hatfield.

Hatfield takes care of mothers and their babies after delivery. She says the current bassinets have been around for more than 20 years. The challenge is the cost.

“They are pretty expensive. It’s $3300 just for one bassinet,” said Hatfield.

And hospital staff would eventually like to buy twelve new ones. With the run this weekend, Hatfield is hoping for a big turnout. And she also plans to participate.

“Knowing that is was going to my department, I felt even more motivated. It’s a great way to get out there…Everybody’s feeling so pent up at home,” said Hatfield.

The run will be Covid-friendly with washing stations, staggered start times, and mask requirements. Participants can register online prior to or at the event. Runners are also encouraged to wear green for St. Patrick’s day.

“This was the first event that we canceled once Covid hit, so it seems appropriate that it will be our first in person event,” said CVPH Manager of Events Michelle Senecal.

The run will start outside Valcour Brewing Company. After, participants 21 and up, will enjoy a free beer, courtesy of Valcour Brewing Company, CVPH, and Adirondak Coast Events.

“I think it will be a good way to kick off the season, the running season for runners, and it’s a wonderful fundraiser for the foundation,” said Senecal.

Senecal says she looks forward to having more in-person events and get to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the town’s golf tournament in June.

For more information or to make a donation, visit the event website.