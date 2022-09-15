Plattsburgh, NY — The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital held a career fair to help combat a shortage of employees. There are many positions that the CVPH is looking to fill including accounts receivable specialists, environmental service workers, mental health technicians, and security officers.

Participants were able to meet directly with hiring managers and recruiters for interviews, as well as go over the benefits offered to employees at the hospital, including sign-on bonuses of up to $4,000.

“What we’re looking to do is eliminate barriers between people in the community who are looking to work here at CVPH and care for people in their community, and actually get them in the door to interview,” said Zachary Kowalczyk, the Clinical Education Manager for Psychiatry. “That process could have taken weeks in a more traditional onboarding and interview process.”

Along with the benefits and sign-on bonuses, there is an opportunity for career growth for hired employees. Anyone who was not able to make it to the job fair can find out more information about the positions at the hospital on their website.