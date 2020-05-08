CVPH to recieve $10M in funding from CARES Act

With many hospitals across the country feeling the economic impact from COVID-19, NY Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, fought to get funding for hospitals in the North Country.

With more money going out than coming in, UVM Health Network CVPH, has found itself in financial trouble. But with plans to begin elective surgeries soon, and with some help from the CARES act, things might just be okay.

Congresswoman Stefanik, announced an estimated $63 million dollars in funds from the CARES act, will be going to rural hospitals across the North Country. CVPH, is set to receive a little over $10million dollars. Stefanik says this funding is desperately needed, and local health officials agree.

Dr. Wouter Reitsema, Infectious Disease Physician and Vice President of Population Health and Information Services at CVPH, says they have talked about layoffs. “We are going to do as much as possible not to do that. We hope it wont be needed, but we’re not saying we wont have to do that at some point, given the magnitude of our financial challenges.”

To save money, the hospital has started using a work-share program with its leadership team. This allows a company to cut employee hours, therefore paying them less. Then employees can make up for lost money through the labor department and can receive funding from the cares act. “We’re looking at what sort of things we can do with our workforce, so we don’t get into a space, of having to lay people off.”

Dr. Reitsema, announced that CVPH will be opening back up for elective surgeries on Monday May 18th, although not at full capacity.