CVS, Target & other retailers to mandate masks

CVS and Target announced they will require all customers to wear masks.

It comes as the retail industry moves to enact mask mandates to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The CVS policy goes into effect Monday; it’s August 1 for Target.

Target says it will provide disposable masks at entrances to customers who don’t have one. Target noted 80% of its stores already required masks or facial coverings because of local and state regulations.

The National Retail Federation, the main lobbying group for the industry, has called on retailers to require masks for customers.

The CVS and Target news came a day after Walmart, Kroger and Kohl’s said masks would be mandatory in all their stores.

Best Buy announced Tuesday it will require customers to wear masks.