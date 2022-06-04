If you’re visiting two bodies of water in our New Hampshire coverage area, Granite State officials are asking you to watch for algae blooms.

High concentrations of cyanobacteria have been detected at Goose Pond in Hanover and Canaan, as well as at Mascoma Lake in Lebanon and Enfield. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is asking visitors, and pets, to keep out of the water. The advisories will remain in effect until the algae blooms have subsided.

Cyanobacteria occurs naturally, but its blooms can harm both humans and animals because they produce powerful natural poisons known as cyanotoxins. There are no known diagnostic tests for, or any known antidotes for, cyanotoxins.