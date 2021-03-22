D1 boys’ hockey championship game still on between Essex, BFA-St. Albans

The Hornets’ championship hopes are still alive, at least for now.

The Vermont Principals’ association ruled on Monday that the division one title game is still scheduled for Wednesday, March 24 at Leddy Arena, as long as Essex can provide negative PCR test results from that day.

Issues arose when COVID cases were confirmed on the Colchester boys’ hockey team, which Essex defeated in a quarterfinal matchup on March 17.

BFA-St. Albans defeated CVU on Saturday in a semifinal matchup that may still end up crowning the Bobwhites as state champions for the second year in a row, pending Essex test results. Essex and BFA have combined for the last six D1 state championships, with each team winning three titles.