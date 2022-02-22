Burlington, VT — Dairy shortages are surfacing around the country, with milk shortages being reported in the Midwest, and even a shortage of chocolate milk reported in Maine. In Vermont, cream cheese has been in short supply.

Tammy Fersing, the owner of the Burlington Bagel Bakery, says they have seen a cream cheese shortage as a delivery that was supposed to arrive never came. Shortages began in December from a cyberattack on the Philadelphia Cream Cheese factory but now Fersing says there have been problems with shipping.

While some customers had noticed that cream cheese was in short supply, others did not take notice. “We definitely noticed a shortage around Christmas time,” said Courtney Flynn.

Kyle Rohne, another customer remarked, “It’s the first time I’ve heard of this. I’m going to stock up now.”