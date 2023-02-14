While Damar Hamlin was fortunate to have an athletic trainer on the sidelines, an alarming number of high schools don’t employ them.

Vermont high school athletic trainers took notice of the Damar Hamlin collapse.

“Definitely get that pit in your stomach thinking about being in the situation myself,” said Megan Quiet, Athletic Trainer at Mount Abe.

According to Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac arrests are the number one cause of death among young athletes.

When emergencies happen on the field, athletic trainers are the first ones on the scene. “A huge part of your job as an athletic trainer is being prepared and focusing on the worst-case scenario,” said Quiet.

However, according to the National Athletic Trainer’s Association, one-third of high schools nationwide don’t employ athletic trainers.

“That’s a concern for me,” said Devin Wendell, Athletic Director and Activities Coordinator at Mount Abraham. “To think of sending kids outside into these contact and collision sports 100 kids at a time with nobody there to oversee the medical care for these kids, that’s a concern for me.”

Athletic trainers like the one at Mount Abraham are both CPR and AED certified. Although both AED kits look pretty similar, one is used as a training tool, and the other is used in real-life scenarios.

According to the Vermont Principals’ Association, all high school coaches are required to be trained in CPR. Still, many say that’s not enough. “It’s not on the coaches and shouldn’t be up to coaches to make medical decisions. It should be medical people making medical decisions,” said Wendell.

“We have state legislation that says our impact sports need to have a medical provider at events, like football, lacrosse, and soccer,” said Lauren Thomas, Assistant Executive Director at VPA.

Even schools that have an athletic trainer face challenges when having to split time between multiple games. “When hours are crunched, you gotta pick and choose what events are covered and what isn’t,” said Wendell.

The school also uses an app for coaches that gives them access to emergency action plans in real-time. “It has all our coach contacts. Different tabs on the bottom. It’s something the coaches can have on their phones,” said Wendell.

The athletic training position at Mount Abraham became full-time in 2022, and their athletic director is hoping to see other schools take similar steps.