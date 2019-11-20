“Dangerous and escalating situation” put under control at Southern State Correctional Facility

SPRINGFIED, Vt. – A correctional officer was treated for minor injuries Tuesday, following a disturbance at Southern State Correctional Facility described as a “dangerous and escalating situation” that was quickly put under control.

According to the state, it started after an inmate hit the officer with a blunt weapon at a podium. While that assault happened, two inmates in the India Unit attacked another inmate. In response, an officer apparently used pepper spray to subdue the attackers. At the same time, we’re told corrections staff locked the remaining inmates in their cells and secured those involved in the incident.

About a half hour later, the Department of Corrections said the situation escalated when two inmates in that same unit barricaded themselves in their cell. Several agencies were activated, and the statewide Crisis Intervention Team was put on standby.

A Special Response Team used what they called a handheld diversionary device into the cell to finally resolve the situation.

Vermont State Police will conduct an investigation to determine whether to file criminal charges.