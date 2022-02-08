Georgia, VT — The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad spent a little over three hours on Tuesday to complete an explosives disposal operation. The explosives, sticks of nitroglycerin-based dynamite, showed signs of being potentially hazardous as crystals of nitroglycerin had started forming on the surface.

The Bomb Squad worked with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Georgia Fire and Rescue Department. No criminal charges are expected as the dynamite was possessed legally.

“It was an uneventful outcome, which in this field of work is exactly how we want it,” said Vermont State Police Capt. David Petersen, commander of the Bomb Squad.